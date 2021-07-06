Delta variant spells danger for unvaccinated people, continues to alarm experts

Image via Shutterstock

With the more-infectious Delta variant emerging as the most common strain of the coronavirus, parts of the U.S. with the lowest vaccination rates are threatening to halt progress on the pandemic in the country.

Southern states like Arkansas, Missouri and Alabama have some of the lowest vaccination rates in the country, according to U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The CDC also notes that case rates are an average of three times higher in states that have vaccinated a smaller share of their residents.

With COVID-19 rates spiking to dangerous levels in states like Missouri, experts are now afraid those areas can become likely breeding grounds for more variants. Others are afraid Delta’s spread will make it harder for the country to reach herd immunity.

“And any time you have large outbreaks, it does become a breeding ground for potentially more variants,” Dr. Ashish Jha, dean of the Brown University School of Public Health, told CNN this week.

CNN reported this week that one Missouri hospital has been under such strain with cases surging in the region that COVID-19 patients are being transferred to hospitals in different health systems.

The rise in the Delta variant has sparked health experts to warn Americans to remain cautious, even though their state and federal government my have abandoned mask wearing and social distancing mandates.

The variant was originally detected in India, where it wreaked havoc on the country’s population. It is now the most prevalent lineage of the virus in the U.S and could is on track to make up half or more of infections by early to mid-July.

In Michigan, the percentage of vaccines administered puts it in the lower third of states. Only some 52 percent of the state’s population has been fully vaccinated. The numbers reflect overall vaccinations in the country at-large, where only about 47 percent of the population has been fully vaccinated, according to the CDC.

Vaccination rates have declined overall in the U.S. since reaching peaks in late winter and this spring.

Experts, like the county’s top infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci, have proclaimed that 70 to 85 percent of the country’s population needs to be inoculated to win the emerging battle against the variant, and the pandemic overall.

The Delta variant became the dominant strain in the UK, a country that was a step ahead in vaccinations compared to the U.S. and where cases previously fell faster. The variant caused cases to double in the European country in June.

Although the Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson have said their studies show good protection against all prevailing COVID-19 strains, experts say people living in low-vaccinated, high-transmission areas should continue to wear masks.

“If I were in southwest Missouri right now, I’m fully vaccinated but I would be wearing a mask indoors,” Jha said.

Spikes in COVID-19 cases have historically put a strain on healthcare facilities and supplies. This potential led a Michigan medical ethics professor to pen an op-ed in Bridge Magazine, where he said vaccine refusers should be last in line for limited medical resources.

“By now almost every adult in Michigan has had some opportunity to get the vaccine,” wrote Parker Crutchfield, associate professor of medical ethics, humanities and law at Western Michigan University. “Those adults who have had access to the vaccine but have willingly refused it should be our last priority in allocating limited medical resources.”

Doctors say adults should be cautious for their children during such a time and continue to use precautions for children who aren’t able to receive a vaccine yet. This includes masking children indoors, especially around unvaccinated adults from outside a child’s household. Parents are urged to keep an eye on case rates in their local areas.

Children under the age of 12 are not yet approved for a COVID-19 shot in the U.S.

“We haven’t formally proven yet how much diminution there is in the likelihood of transmitting it to someone else — including children — and that’s one of the reasons why you’ve got to be careful when you’re dealing with something like the Delta variant,” Fauci said of the potential of adults, vaccinated or not, to pass the disease to children.