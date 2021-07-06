Arab American-owned Point Blank Firearms opens in Dearborn Heights

Point Blank Firearms celebrates its grand opening Photo: Briana Gasorski/The Arab American News

DEARBORN HEIGHTS — Point Blank Firearms gun store celebrated its grand opening this week, which the owners say was very successful.

Ramy Hijazi of Dearborn Heights and Muhammad Zion of Dearborn have been friends for 11 years and both have a passion for firearms, having grown up around hunting and firearms in general, which led them to opening their own gun store.

“We were looking for a certain firearm and couldn’t find it anywhere,” Hijazi said. “We were even looking in Ohio and we were talking about it and we wanted to do something to service the people in the area, which didn’t seem to be happening.”

The business had a soft opening in March, but struggled a bit in the beginning.

“When we had our soft opening in March, we had almost no employees,” Hijazi said. “We had a lot of good friends that were willing and helped us out, but we were struggling like many businesses to find employees. We finally found a good support staff near the end of April and they really make customers feel comfortable. The grand opening event was very successful. We had the most support from the community than any other day that we have been open.”

Hijazi said that before the grand opening event the feedback from the community was not great, but he and Zion are doing everything they can to run a safe operation.

“I’m an attorney and I take the law very seriously,” he said. “We are close with ATF and we have many security measures in place to prevent things like fake IDs from being used and illegal transfers. We have a zero tolerance policy and take pride in the safety measures in place.”

With Michigan being an open carry state, people just have to pass a background check to purchase a firearm, but Hijazi said he and his team are available to help anyone who’s interested in purchasing a firearm or obtaining their CPL.

“My partner and I are faithful good people,” Hijazi said. “I actively try to educate people and explain what we do. We aren’t just the ordinary store. We take everything very seriously and we do have bilingual employees that can help with applications to help service and provide for the Arab American community.”

Point Blank Firearms is located in the Tel-Ford Shopping Center at 5670 N Telegraph Rd. in Dearborn Heights. More information about the business can be found at its website, www.pointblank-firearms.com or by calling 313-799-2272.