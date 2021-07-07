ACCESS to host flood relief distribution event

DEARBORN – The Arab Community Center for Economic and Social Services (ACCESS) will be hosting two flood relief distribution events this week.

During the events, ACCESS will be distributing fans, liquid disinfectant, spray bottles, disinfectant wipes, rolls of garbage bags, and personal protective equipment to flood victims from the south and east ends of Dearborn.

Residents who experienced flooding, water damage, and property loss in their homes will receive packages on a first-come, first-serve basis.

On Thursday July 8, at 2:30 p.m. ACCESS will distribute items to south end residents only at their headquarters at 2651 Saulino Ct. in Dearborn.

On Friday July 9 at 2 p.m. ACCESS will have another event at their location at 6450 Maple St. open to all Dearborn residents impacted by the flooding.

Picture ID is required at both events and supply packages are limited to one per household. Both events will be a drive-thru distribution and staff members will place items in the resident’s cars.