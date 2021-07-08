How to get help clearing flood damaged property

Heaps of damaged furniture from the flooding sit on the curb and overflow the city streets, waiting for emergency trash pick up. Photo: Imad Mohamad/The Arab American News

DEARBORN/HEIGHTS — Residents who are still in need of flood clean-up assistance now have more resources to utilize in helping clear out flood-damaged items.

The Samaritan’s Purse, the same group that provided relief to Dearborn Heights in 2019, is in the area available to help residents remove flood-damaged items from their homes and help clean and sanitize the areas impacted.

The group is providing a free service to those with little to no insurance and includes the removal of personal property and furniture, flood clean up and sanitization with shockwave treatments based on the need and volunteer availability.

Those in need of assistance can call 313-407-4436. Those wanting to volunteer can call 313-949-9077.

Wayne County has also made its 2-1-1 assistance line available to residents needing help cleaning debris from their flood-damaged homes.

Operators will connect residents with volunteer and faith-based organizations in the area that are able to assist. The 2-1-1 hotline operates from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. daily.

“The 2-1-1 service can help our seniors and other residents who are unable to clean out debris themselves find the assistance they need to safely restore their homes,” Wayne County Executive Warren C. Evans said. “Flood-damaged items must be removed to ensure homes are safe from unhealthy mold and other toxins. I encourage any resident who needs help removing debris to call 2-1-1.”

The hotline cannot assist residents seeking financial help at this time.