Dearborn call center lets residents report flood damage, get info

A flooded basement in Dearborn, June 26, 2021. File photo

DEARBORN – Dearborn’s city government is reminding residents of a phone line for flooding related business.

Residents can call the Dearborn Flood Response Call Center at 313-586-3181 to report flood damage to the city and get information on resources.

Residents affected by the June 25-26 storms can contact the call center to report flood damage to the city as part of the process to eventually receive federal aid, and to ask about resources that might be available to assist in their cleanup and recovery.

The form to report flood damage is at www.cityofdearborn.org/flood. The form can also be accessed by texting FLOOD to 313-635-3900. An Arabic version is also available.

The city says residents should be documenting damage via photographs and video, and saving receipts for all clean up and repair expenses.

The data gathered through the flood damage form will assist Dearborn with its application for federal emergency relief efforts, with the goal of bringing in federal relief dollars for households affected by the June 26 flooding. If a federal disaster is designated, the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) will provide individuals with actual federal claim forms.

FEMA has not given an indication of exactly how long this process will take. FEMA joined city officials to do an initial assessment of the damage from flooding on July 8. That assessment aids the state in submitting a presidential disaster declaration, so that federal funding can arrive to individuals to help recover from flood damage.