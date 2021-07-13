Whitmer requests disaster declaration to secure federal aid for flood victims

MICHIGAN – The state completed a crucial step in getting federal aid to Wayne County communities affected by recent flooding on Tuesday.

Governor Whitmer requested that President Biden declare a major disaster for the state of Michigan as a result of the heavy rainfall and flooding that occurred in late June. The request comes at the conclusion of an in-depth assessment of damage to the area by state and federal personnel in affected areas, including Dearborn and Dearborn Heights.

Whitmer has requested supplementary federal aid in the form of individual assistance to help eligible residents.

If federal aid is granted, assistance can include grants for temporary housing and home repairs, low-cost loans to cover uninsured property losses and other programs to help people and businesses recover from the effects of flooding. Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) officials were in Dearborn and surrounding areas last week to assess the damage and help the state request the disaster declaration. Dearborn Public Information Director Mary Laundroche told The Arab American News on Tuesday that though the federal disaster agency have promised to act very quickly if a declaration is issued, a timeframe was not given for when FEMA will provide direct assistance to residents.

Based on information provided by the Michigan State Police, Emergency Management and Homeland Security Division (MSP/EMHSD), state leaders requested a joint preliminary damage assessment with federal and local officials to review and validate the most severely damaged homes and businesses across Wayne County.

The teams conducted their assessments from July 8-10. State officials reviewed the results and determined the extent of damage reached the level necessary to apply for federal aid.