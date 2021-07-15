Biden declares disaster in Wayne County

Damaged possessions from a flooded basement in east Dearborn. Photo courtesy: Bilal Baydoun and Ali Abazeed

WAYNE COUNTY – President Joe Biden has issued a presidential disaster declaration for Wayne County following the storms that devastated the area in late June.

The declaration comes after Governor Gretchen Whitmer requested FEMA’s help.

“President Biden’s declaration opens up critical resources to help Michigan residents recover from this disaster,” Whitmer said. “The flooding on June 25-26 had devastating impacts on Wayne and Washtenaw County residents who suffered damage to their homes, loss of personal property, and faced unimaginable stress. With the resources we will receive thanks to President Biden’s leadership, we will put Michiganders first and help our communities recover and rebuild.”

A White House press release said that, “assistance can include grants for temporary housing and home repairs, low-cost loans to cover uninsured property losses, and other programs to help individuals and business owners to recover from the effects of the disaster.”

Following the floods, Whitmer had issued a state of emergency declaration and in the weeks since, Dearborn Heights Mayor Bill Bazzi had sent a three page letter to Biden requesting help as FEMA toured the entire county.

The city of Dearborn, which had about 12,000 homes impacted, is working with Congresswoman Debbie Dingell and FEMA to host a town hall to provide residents with information on how to receive financial assistance with more information to be provided soon.

To apply for assistance, residents are encouraged to register online at www.disasterassistance.gov or by calling 800-621-FEMA(3362) or 800-462-7585 for hearing and visually impaired. The toll free phone lines will operate from 7 a.m. until 9 p.m. for seven days a week until further notice.