Peters, Stabenow announce Detroit Metro Airport will receive more than $111.7 million through the American Rescue Plan

Senators Gary Peters and Debbie Stabenow

LANSING — U.S. Senators Gary Peters and Debbie Stabenow announced that Detroit Metro Wayne County Airport will receive federal funding.

The airport is expected to receive $111,717,342 in federal funding to come from the American Rescue Plan to help the airport maintain operations and provide economic support that was lost as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Detroit Metro Airport is a vital economic engine for Michigan,” Peters said. “Its success will strengthen our state’s economic recovery from this pandemic and further cement Michigan as a regional, national and international hub for commerce and trade. I’m pleased to announce this support we passed through the American Rescue Plan is already helping our state and country build back better. I’ll continue working to ensure Michigan has the resources needed to emerge even stronger than before.”

“These investments will make air travel safer and more reliable,” Stabenow said. “It will help our communities rebound from the pandemic and encourage businesses to invest in the region and create jobs.”