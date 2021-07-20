Ben & Jerry’s agrees to end operations in occupied Palestinian territory

A refrigerator bearing the Ben & Jerry's logo is seen at a food store in the illegal Jewish settlement of Efrat in the Israeli-occupied West Bank July 20. Photo: Ronen Zvulun/Reuters

After years of efforts by anti-occupation activists, the popular American ice cream company Ben & Jerry’s has halted sales of its products in occupied Palestinian territories.

Activist in the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) movement and other pro-Palestine and anti-Israeli apartheid activist praised the decision, which was predictably met with condemnation from rightwing supporters of Israel’s occupation, including its latest government. Under international law, Israeli settlements on occupied Palestinian land are illegal.

Ben & Jerry’s said that its operations in occupied territories were “inconsistent” with its values. The company said it would not be renewing its license agreement license with the Israeli manufacturer that produced its ice creams. But the company has said it will continue sales inside Israel.

“We warmly welcome their decision but call on Ben & Jerry’s to end all operations in apartheid Israel,” said BDS on its Twitter page on Monday.

Following years of #BDS campaigns @benandjerrys has announced it will end sales of its ice cream in Israel's illegal settlements on stolen Palestinian land. We warmly welcome their decision but call on Ben & Jerry's to end all operations in apartheid Israel.#BDSsuccess pic.twitter.com/0n1AjnPFaA — BDS movement (@BDSmovement) July 19, 2021

The company said it would “stay in Israel through a different arrangement”, raising eyebrows from activists, who says the company’s presence in Israel would inevitably require the ice cream company to operate in occupied East Jerusalem at the minimum, The Mid East Eye reported.

Israel outlaws boycotts of its settlements in the West Bank. Since 1987, licensee partner Ben & Jerry’s Israel has handled the company’s business in the region in since 1987.

Ben & Jerry’s has been vocal about justice issues in the U.S., prompting pro-Palestine activists to urge the company to also stop selling ice cream produced in Israel in illegal settlements in the occupied Palestinian territories.

Former Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu, an opponent of boycotting products as a means to express objection to atrocities, said Israeli will now stop buying Ben & Jerry’s ice cream.

“Now we Israelis know which ice cream NOT to buy,” Netanyahu said in a tweet.

NPR reported that Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid called the decision “antisemitic,” and called on U.S. states with laws against Israel boycotts to sanction Ben & Jerry’s.

“Ben & Jerry’s has decided to brand itself as the anti-Israel ice cream,” said newly-elected Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, who called the move “morally wrong” and vowed to fight it.

Unilever, Ben & Jerry’s parent company, said “the Israeli-Palestinian conflict is a very complex and sensitive situation.”

“We have always recognized the right of the brand and its independent Board to take decisions about its social mission. We also welcome the fact that Ben & Jerry’s will stay in Israel.”