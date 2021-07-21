AG Dana Nessel warns of price-gouging by companies in response to the flooding

Attorney General Dana Nessel

LANSING – Attorney General Dana Nessel warns that her office has been receiving complaints of price-gouging from flood victims.

The bulk of the initial complaints were related to the immediate effects of the flooding, including issues related to auto towing and storage, as well as property damage.

In response to the complaints, Nessel issued three consumer alerts to help consumers know their rights and responsibilities in contesting unreasonable towing fees, researching home repair contractors and offers to avoid being scammed, and recognizing water-damaged vehicles that may end up on the market.

“I’m encouraged by our relatively low complaint volume thus far and credit it to the fact that consumers are educating themselves to avoid being taken advantage of and are vigilantly reporting prices and practices that concern them,” Nessel said. “Our Consumer Protection team is taking a proactive approach to such complaints that sends a message to bad actors who thought they might take advantage of this situation. We will continue to advocate for consumers, and I encourage anyone who believes they’ve been wronged to call my office. We’re here to protect you and fight for you.”

While President Joe Biden had approved a disaster declaration from Governor Gretchen Whitmer, which will bring federal funding to the area, there was additional flooding in some areas on Friday July 16.

Despite only receiving fewer than a dozen complaints related to repairing damages so far, Nessel’s office is expecting these complaints to increase as people work through repairing their homes.

To file a complaint with the Attorney General or to get additional information, residents can contact the Consumer Protection Division by phone at 517-335-7599 or toll free at 877-765-8388. Residents can also submit an online complaint form on the attorney general’s website.