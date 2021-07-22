City of Dearborn offers additional DPW Yard hours for debris disposal

Dearborn's DPW Yard

DEARBORN – While the city’s Department of Public Works (DPW) Yard is usually open the third Saturday of every month, the city is expanding that for residents to dispose of bulk items.

The DPW Yard will be open from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Saturday July 24 and Saturday July 31 for disposal of flood damaged items and other bulk materials that have not been picked up at the curb.

Proof of Dearborn residency is required and residents must unload their vehicles themselves. Pickup trucks are welcome but not trailers.

The DPW Yard cannot accept bulk items from businesses, apartments or commercial operations, or hazardous materials.

The DPW Yard is located at 2951 Greenfield in Dearborn. Additional flood resources can be found on the city’s website.