Debbie Dingell to host virtual town hall to discuss flood assistance

Police Chief Ronald Haddad Mayor John OReilly Congresswoman Debbie Dingell and Fire Chief Joseph Murray

DEARBORN – Congresswoman Debbie Dingell will be hosting a virtual town hall to discuss resources for residents impacted by the June flooding.

Dingell will be joined by representatives from FEMA, Small Business Administration (SBA), and state and local officials to provide the most up-to-date information for residents and businesses needing relief.

While FEMA will not be offering aid to businesses, residents impacted by the flooding in Wayne and Washtenaw Counties can apply for FEMA assistance by going to www.disasterassistance.gov, downloading the FEMA mobile app, or calling the FEMA helpline at 800-621-3362.

To register with FEMA, residents will need their address, insurance information if available, current contact information, social security number, and description of the damage. There must also be at least one person in the household that is a U.S. citizen, even if the person is a minor.

While FEMA does not require photos of the damage to be provided, it is helpful to have cost estimates and receipts.

Once a resident reports with FEMA, if the home is not livable, sanitary, and safe, FEMA may need to inspect the home. If this is the case, FEMA will contact the resident to schedule a meeting at the damaged property but due to COVID-19, the inspection will be conducted outside of the home with inspectors validating by asking questions about the damage. In some cases, the inspector will ask to do a video verification with their mobile device to walk through the home.

After the inspection is complete, the records are given to FEMA to determine eligibility for disaster assistance. Once eligibility is determined, individuals who opt for direct deposit may receive relief within 24 hours and those who opt for other options should receive relief within 10-14 days.

Anyone with additional questions can contact Dingell’s office by calling 313-278-2936 or email by going to their website at https://debbiedingell.house.gov/contact/.

The town hall will be held via Zoom on Friday, July 23 from 5:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m.

Residents can join the live event on Zoom by registering here.