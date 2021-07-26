Dearborn residents must apply to FEMA for relief, despite reporting damage to city

Damaged possessions from a flooded basement in east Dearborn. Photo courtesy: Bilal Baydoun and Ali Abazeed

DEARBORN – Residents in Dearborn that would like to request relief for losses from the June 25-26 floods must apply through FEMA, even if they have filled out a form with the city declaring flood damage and estimated losses, the city said on Monday.

The form that residents filled out for the city serves as a “statutory notice” and is intended to alert the city of a flooding or backup issue at a location.

Additionally, this preliminary information was needed for the city to alert FEMA to the extent of the damage, and to assist in requesting a Presidential Major Disaster Declaration.

However, the city does not forward an individual’s household information to FEMA. FEMA has its own application and process residents must follow for financial assistance.

Residents who would like to apply for financial relief from FEMA due to the June 25-26 flooding have a few options, as listed below:

Report online at www.DisasterAssistance.gov

Call FEMA’s hotline at 800-621-3362

Use FEMA’s phone app

Visit FEMA’s Disaster Recovery Center (DRC) at the Henry Ford Centennial Library, 16301 Michigan Ave. The DRC will be open 7 a.m. – 7 p.m. seven days per week.

The deadline to apply for financial relief with FEMA is Monday, Sept. 13.

Homeowners, businesses, renters, and non-profit organizations can also apply for low-interest disaster assistance loans through the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA). For more information, visit https://www.sba.gov/disaster or call 800-659-2955. SBA representatives will also be present at FEMA’s DRC in the Henry Ford Centennial Library.

For more information about Michigan’s recovery, visitfema.gov/disaster/4607