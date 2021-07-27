FEMA Disaster Recovery Center opens in Dearborn, Dearborn Heights

FEMA

DEARBORN/HEIGHTS – FEMA opened disaster recovery centers in both Dearborn and Dearborn Heights to help residents impacted by the June floods.

The storms in late June impacted approximately 12,000 homes in Dearborn and over 1,500 in Dearborn Heights.

The center in Dearborn Heights is open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. Monday through Sunday and is being held at the Eton Senior Recreation Center at 4900 Pardee.

The center in Dearborn is located at the Henry Ford Centennial Library at 16301 Michigan Ave. and is also open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. Monday through Sunday.

At the disaster recovery centers residents can register for FEMA assistance by using phone banks at the center, check the status of their application, meet with a FEMA applicant assistance representative, obtain information from state agencies and voluntary organizations, discuss the U.S. Small Business Administration’s (SBA) low-interest disaster loans for businesses, non-profit organizations, homeowners, and renters, and receive help inputting their application or documents.

Residents will also be able to obtain information about additional resources available and how to reduce future damage.