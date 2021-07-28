Beaumont Health to require COVID-19 vaccines

Beaumont Medical Building in Dearborn

DEARBORN — Beaumont Health has announced that it will be requiring all employees who practice at a Beaumont facility to have their COVID-19 vaccine.

The mandate will also apply to volunteers and providers.

The announcement came after the rapid spread of the highly contagious Delta variant among unvaccinated people.

We have a duty to protect our patients and our staff. — John Fox, Beaumont Health CEO

The mandate is expected to go into effect after the Food & Drug Administration (FDA) fully approved one or more of the current vaccines, which is expected early this fall. However, if the positive rate for the surrounding communities begins to spike or Beaumont experiences a fourth pandemic surge, the health system says it will mandate the vaccine before full FDA approval.

“We have a duty to protect our patients and our staff,” Beaumont Health CEO John Fox said. “The Delta variant is the most contagious form of COVID-19. It spreads much faster than the original version of the virus. We want all Beaumont team members to stay healthy. The vaccine is the only safe and effective way to truly protect against COVID-19.”

Anyone who works in a Beaumont facility will be required to get the vaccine and be fully vaccinated within six weeks of full FDA approval of any viable COVID-19 vaccine and any staff member who does not meet exemptions and refuses to get vaccinated will initially be suspended.

Those who choose not to be vaccinated will no longer be allowed to work at Beaumont.

“For more than a year, Beaumont has led Michigan in the fight against COVID-19,” Fox said. “Through it all, the safety of our patients, their loved ones and our team members has been our number one priority. Our infection control procedures and the low local community positivity rate has enabled us to provide a safe environment. However, the new Delta variant changes the risk dynamic moving forward. This requirement is essential and continues our commitment to protecting and serving all Michiganders. Again, this reflects the reality of the new and more infectious COVID-19 variant that now presents additional risks for everyone.”