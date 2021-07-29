City of Dearborn Heights to host job fair

Dearborn Heights

DEARBORN HEIGHTS – After being cancelled due to the June flooding, the city of Dearborn Heights has rescheduled their job fair.

The job fair will be held on Saturday, August 7 at the Caroline Kennedy Library at 24590 George Ave. from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m.

Those seeking jobs are advised to bring copies of updated resumes to share.

At the job fair, participants will be given the opportunity to meet with local leaders to learn about the employment opportunities that they can apply for.

The city will be accepting resumes and applications for employment in the fire department, police department and police support, public works, ordinance department, and the city clerk’s office for election workers.

Despite several opportunities currently existing in the city, it will also be accepting resumes and applications in anticipation of future openings.

For more information, anyone interested is encouraged to contact Human Resources Director Elisabeth Perry at 313-791-3420.