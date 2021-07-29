Dearborn Clerk office open Saturday, extends Tuesday hours, for upcoming election

Photo: Hassan Abbas/The Arab American News

DEARBORN – Dearborn city government has announced the following information regarding it’s City Clerk office and upcoming election.

With the Tuesday, Aug. 3 primary election quickly approaching, the Dearborn City Clerk’s Office is offering extended hours to give as many opportunities as possible for residents to register to vote and to cast their absent voter (AV) ballots.

The Clerk’s Office will be open on Saturday, July 31 from 7 a.m. – 3 p.m. for election activities only. During this time, individuals will be able to register to vote in-person, turn in AV ballot applications, request an AV ballot and turn in AV ballots. The Clerk’s Office is located inside the Dearborn Administrative Center (DAC), 16901 Michigan Ave.

In addition, the Clerk’s Office will be open on Election Day, Tuesday, Aug. 3, from 7 a.m. – 8 p.m. for those who need to register to vote or drop off an AV ballot. Individuals who have not yet registered to vote can register on Election Day and cast their vote at the same time at the Clerk’s Office.

Voters may also drop off their completed AV ballots in the DAC’s drop-off box, located in the parking lot across from the main entrance, until 8 p.m. on Aug. 3.

Those who want to vote AV and still have an AV ballot application in their possession must turn it in to the Clerk’s Office by Monday, Aug. 2 by 4 p.m. to receive their AV ballot.

To register to vote in-person, residents must bring valid photo ID and proof of residency to the Clerk’s Office.

What’s on the ballot

Seven candidates are running for mayor, and 18 candidates are running for City Council. Voters will select one candidate for mayor, and up to seven candidates for City Council. The top two vote-getters for mayor will face off in the November General Election, while the top 14 candidates for City Council will advance.

The library millage renewal, put forward by City Council, will appear on the ballot. Voters will determine if they want to reauthorize the current 1 mill ad valorem tax for six additional years. The millage was first passed by voters six years ago, and is used to offset the cost of providing library services in Dearborn. Revenue generated by this mill generates $3.7 million in revenue, accounting for or approximately 60 percent of the library’s total operating budget.

Dearborn voters will also decide whether to start the process for the city Charter to be reviewed and potentially revised. The Charter is the document that provides general rules and guidance for Dearborn governmental operations, general functions of departments, procedures used to guide the conduct of Council business, general election requirements, and more.

The Charter was last amended and ratified in 2007, and the current version contains a provision that puts the revision before voters in 2021. Should voters say yes in August to start the process to revise the Charter, then nine Charter Commission members will be elected in November.

A sample ballot, an application for an Absentee Voter Ballot and the form to register to vote are also available in Arabic. Visit https://www.cityofdearborn.org/services/clerk/election-information