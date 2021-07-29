Dearborn yard open Saturday, July 31 for bulk trash drop off

A big trash hauler drops off debris from flooded Dearborn homes at the DPW yard, June 30. Photo courtesy: City of Dearborn

DEARBORN – To meet demand for bulk drop off after recent flooding, the DPW Yard will be open 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, July 31, for disposal of flood damaged items and other bulk materials not picked up at the curb, Dearborn government said.

The DPW Yard is at 2951 Greenfield Road. Proof of Dearborn residency is required. Residents must remove items from their vehicles by themselves.

The DPW Yard cannot accept bulk debris from businesses, apartments or commercial operations. Pickup trucks are allowed, but not trailers.

No hazardous materials are permitted at the curb or at the DPW yard.

The DPW Yard is usually open the third Saturday of each month, and is additionally operating on July 31 to give residents affected by the June flooding another option to dispose of damaged materials. All residents are welcome to dispose of bulk materials, even if they are not flood-damaged.

For flood response updates, as well as to view important information previously published, visit www.cityofdearborn.org