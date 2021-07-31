Houda Berri looking to secure a seat on the Dearborn City Council

Houda Berri

DEARBORN — Having been born and raised in the Southend of Dearborn, 32-year-old Houda Berri is looking to secure a seat on the City Council.

Berri lived in the Southend for 29 years and says it’s where she learned to be motivated, passionate, generous and even helped mold her into the woman she is today.

“Like many of you, I have generational ties to the city of Dearborn,” she said. “I was born and raised in this city. Dearborn opened its arms and heart to my family. This is where I have been given so many opportunities. Now, it is my opportunity to give back to this community. Dearborn is my city, but most importantly it is our city. As a council member, I want to make sure your voice is heard. Together, we can make Dearborn a better city for everyone.”

Berri said that she is running for City Council because she feels that the city needs strong voices in office who are willing to stand up and do what needs to be done for the city and that she is that voice and will “make the sacrifices that need to be made in order to get the job done.”

She said her goals are dedicated to public service.

“Some of my goals include to repair, maintain and improve city assets, as well as, plan, design and implement streets, sidewalks and transportation networks that cater better and to all types of members of the public,” she said. “Also, to help local businesses thrive. I want to hold more local events, which would help bring in more revenue and publicity to our city. In addition, I would also like to develop and implement systems, interfaces and infrastructure to better address the members of the public’s concerns. The city of Dearborn needs to execute city services in a more efficient and timely manner for all residents. Reliable city services in all areas of Dearborn are vital to city upkeep and maintenance in our neighborhoods.”

Berri holds a doctorate in jurisprudence and is a first-generation attorney and business owner.

“My parents sacrificed everything to give my brothers and I an opportunity at a better life, to give us a chance at success, and a chance for our voices to be heard,” she said. “Dearborn is the city that opened up its arms and heart to my family and I. This is the city I chose to open my law practice and purchase my first home. This city represents me.”