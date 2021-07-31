Robert Abraham looking to keep his seat on the Dearborn City Council

Councilman Robert Abraham

DEARBORN — With more than 20 years of experience on the Dearborn City Council, Councilman Robert Abraham is looking to retain his seat.

Abraham has three children who are graduates of Loyola University-Chicago, has served the Fordson High School Varsity Alumni charity as the treasurer and director for almost 25 years, is the director on the Henry Ford Foundation Board and is actively involved with Friends for Animals of Metro Detroit and the Exchange Club of Dearborn.

As a third-generation lifetime resident, Abraham said that he supports accountability and transparency.

“I support the accountability and transparency required to maintain and increase the confidence of all residents that tax dollars are spent efficiently and effectively,” he said. “I am endorsed by the Dearborn Police, the Police Officers Association of Michigan and the Dearborn Firefighters. Public safety is the top priority. I proudly support our recreation programs, parks, pools, the Dearborn Historical Museum, the Dearborn Library System and the best possible services that can be delivered throughout the community.”

Abraham said that one of the most important topics is the city’s sewer system.

“Federal, state, regional, county and local city funding will be required to upgrade the capacity of the Dearborn storm and rain sewer system to significantly decrease the risk of flooding long-term,” he said. “This is a Rouge River regional problem caused by changes in climate, rain patterns, increased lot coverage, decrease in green space and buildout of outlying communities that increase the discharge of storm water into the Rouge River. Each upstream community must collect and retain more storm water to reduce the frequency of downstream flooding. The Army Corps of Engineers must take the lead to develop a regional solution that will be jointly funded by all of the stakeholders, including the Great Lakes Water Authority (GLWA). Moreover, the city of Dearborn sewer system must continue to be upgraded, maintained and optimized to perform at the highest possible level.”

In addition to the flooding concerns, Abraham said it’s important that DTE provides power supplies to keep the system running and avoid outages.

“Wayne County must provide back power supply generators to keep the sewer system pumps running to avoid dangerous road flooding and related hazards,” he said. “The Dearborn 911 responders cannot be compromised by rainfall that leaves the residents of Dearborn at the risk of their health and possible death.”

Abraham also said that he is very hopeful to continue his work on the City Council.

“I hope to continue to serve this great community, listen to our residents and use my experience to provide leadership when the government needs it,” he said. “I want to honorably and humbly continue to serve the hometown of Henry Ford.”