Silvio Davis says he is “ready to serve” on Dearborn City Council

DEARBORN — As a lifelong resident and product of the Dearborn Public Schools, Silvio Davis says it’s time for him to use his connections to help lead Dearborn.

Davis, who graduated from Edsel Ford in 2004, has been volunteering since and currently is president of the Dearborn Goodfellows.

While Davis was named Goodfellow of the Year in 2018, he also became a Rotarian in 2015 and served as president in 2019-2020. He also helps run the snowshoe event for the Michigan Winter Special Olympics in Traverse City and the Special All-Star Day at Dearborn Homecoming.

Davis was also one of the original members of Save Our Small Pools, a group that operates “Floatie Nights” at Ten Eyck pool.

“I want to use my strong connections within the community to help lead our community into a bright future,” he said. “If elected, I will begin listening, learning and understanding what our residents need and want. We need to have a voice on the Council that represents our diverse community. That is my main goal, to represent you. With all the connections and friends I have made throughout the years I know I am ready to serve on the City Council. I will continue to serve our Dearborn community and I will be your voice.”

With the city gaining at least three new Council members and a new mayor, Davis said the community needs equal representation.

“We need good-hearted, fresh minds to step up to lead our city,” he said. “With my years of volunteering with the Dearborn Goodfellows, Rotary Club, Special Olympics and running neighborhood pool nights, these all have helped build my strong connections throughout our community. I am visible in the community and know I will represent all of Dearborn equally.”

Davis said that if elected, his goals include listening to the residents and understanding more about city politics.

“I cannot say I will change this or reduce that without understanding the process and how our city operates,” he said. “I have strong relationships with the returning Council and most of the mayoral candidates. My goal will be to listen, learn, understand and work with our new administration to keep Dearborn moving forward. I am a strong believer in teamwork and together we will build a strong Dearborn.”

As a result of the recent flooding that impacted more than 12,000 households, Davis said the city has a lot of work to do to address the sewage system to give residents peace of mind as well as focusing on public safety.

“We cannot afford to reduce or lose any of our public safety resources,” he said. “We have already closed libraries, pools and other community resources. I strongly feel that if we remove one fire truck or take one police officer out of the neighborhood, people will leave Dearborn. We need to ensure the safety of our residents to keep them here. Our business districts are another focus we all need to work with on attracting creative businesses to want to build in our community. Together, Dearborn has a bright future.”