DPW Yard open every Saturday in August for bulk drop off

DPW Yard will also be accepting trailers full of trash to accommodate those with flood-damaged items. Photo courtesy of The City of Dearborn

DEARBORN – The city’s post-flood trash disposal project continues into August, with the city announcing that the DPW Yard will be open 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday in August for disposal of flood damaged items and other bulk materials not picked up at the curb. The DPW yard is at 2951 Greenfield.

Proof of Dearborn residency is required. Residents are asked to remove items from their vehicles by themselves.

For August only, the DPW yard will be accepting trailers with material to accommodate those with flood-damaged items. Trailers are normally not allowed.

The yard cannot accept bulk debris from businesses, apartments or commercial operations at the DPW Yard.

No hazardous materials are permitted at the curb or at the DPW yard.

The DPW Yard is usually open the third Saturday of each month, and is additionally operating every Saturday in August to give residents affected by the June flooding another option to dispose of damaged materials. All residents are welcome to dispose of bulk materials, even if they are not flood-damaged.

For flood response updates, as well as to view important information previously published, visit www.cityofdearborn.org