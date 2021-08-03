Election Day in Dearborn Heights – live updates

DEARBORN HEIGHTS – With the only item on the ballot being the narrowing of the mayor candidates down to two, voter turnout at the polls has been low so far.

There are three candidates on the ballot for mayor; current mayor Bill Bazzi, City Council Chairwoman Denise Malinowski-Maxwell, and local businessman Anthony Camilleri. More information for each candidate can be found by searching the candidate’s name on arabamericannews.com.

The city clerk’s office told The Arab American News that while the precincts have been slow this morning, the clerk’s office has had many people come through to register to vote, adding to the already approximately 71,000 registered voters in the city.

Clerk Lynne Senia told The Arab American News that while results aren’t expected until late tonight with the polls closing at 8 p.m., the city issued 4,817 absentee ballots and received 3,813 back so far.

Voting precinct information can be found on the city’s website at www.ci.dearborn-heights.mi.us/residents/elections/.