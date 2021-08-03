Election Day in Dearborn – live updates

DEARBORN – With residents in Dearborn having several decisions to make, the city clerk’s office reported average voter turnout so far at the precincts.

Voters will be narrowing the candidates for mayor down from seven to two, candidates for city council from 18 to 14 to fill all seven city council seats, and the renewal of a six-year library millage and the creation of a Charter Revision Commission. Full interviews of the candidates can be found by searching the candidate’s name at www.arabamericannews.com.

The clerk’s office told The Arab American News that there are nearly 71,000 residents who are registered voters in the city.

Having sent out 9,000 absentee ballots out, the clerk’s office said that they received 7,000 back so far.

More information on registering to vote and finding your precinct can be found at the city’s website at www.cityofdearborn.org/services/clerk/election-information.