Election Day in Hamtramck – live updates

HAMTRAMCK – Four candidates are running for mayor, and eight for three seats on City Council in Hamtramck this Election Day, Tuesday, Aug. 3. Also on the ballot is a millage proposal that would allow the City Council to implement a rate of up 10 mills on property taxes to fund the city’s fire and police retirement obligations.

Polls are open from 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. According to the City Clerk, Hamtramck has 13,735 total registered voters.

For more on issues impacting Hamtramck voters, read our mayoral candidate interviews with those that responded to our questions here. A full list of candidates can be found here, with more information on the ballot proposal can be found here.

The Michigan Voter Information Center is a handy tool to answer many questions about voting, such absentee voting, finding polling locations, ballot drop boxes, what do in case of an emergency on voting day, and more. Here is the full ballot for the Hamtramck Aug. 3 primary election: Here are the percent locations, followed by a precinct map:

PCT 1 Housing Administration Building 12025 Dequindre

PCT 2 Community Center 11350 Charest

PCT 3 Community Center 11350 Charest

PCT 4 Communicty Center 11350 Charest

PCT 5 Senior Plaza 2620 Holbrook

PCT 6 Senior Plaza 2620 HolbrookPCT 7 Senior Plaza 2620 Holbrook

The city announced a few weeks back that the previous polling location for Precinct 6, Peoples Community Center located on Jos. Campau Street, is no longer in operation and is not available to be used as a polling location. The new Precinct 6 polling location was since moved to the Hamtramck Senior Plaza, 2620 Holbrook. That previous building was purchased by the local school district for a much need expansion.

Here are some early, or absentee, voting numbers (up-to-date as of 9:30 a.m.): Hamtramck City Clerk issued 2852 ballots, 2276 of which were returned before elections day.