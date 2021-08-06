Flood/sewer backup damage and estimated losses form due in Dearborn by Aug. 9

A van sits half-submerged in water after sever rainstorm caused massive flooding in Dearborn, June 26. Photo: Imad Mohamad/The Arab American News

DEARBORN – Residents who experienced flooding or sewer backups in their homes during the June 25-26 storms are asked to fill out a flood/ sewer backup damage and estimated losses report form to the city by Monday, Aug. 9.

Residents can fill out the form online at www.cityofdearborn.org/flood.

Those without Internet access or who have questions can contact the Dearborn Flood Response Call Center at (313) 586-3181. The form can be accessed by texting FLOOD to (313) 635-3900 as well.

An Arabic version of the reporting form is also available online.

The August 9 deadline is dictated by state law, which gives property owners 45 days to report damage after a flooding event. By submitting the form within 45 days of the event, property owners have met the legal requirement for notifying the city of their damages. This report is different from the application to get relief from the federal government, which is submitted to FEMA.

The city’s form is designed to have an accurate account of damages experienced from the flooding event and sewage backup, in case it is determined later that the city is responsible for damages and claims can be made.

Those seeking financial assistance from the federal government following the June 25-26 storms must fill out a separate application with FEMA, even if they have filled out a form with the city. The deadline for filing a claim with FEMA is Monday, Sept. 13.

There are multiple ways to apply for FEMA assistance:

Report online at www.DisasterAssistance.gov

Call FEMA’s hotline at (800) 621-3362

Use FEMA’s phone app

Visit FEMA’s Disaster Recovery Center (DRC) at the Henry Ford Centennial Library, 16301 Michigan Ave. The DRC will be open 7 a.m. – 7 p.m. seven days per week.

For more information on the city’s flood response and resources, please visit www.cityofdearborn.org/flood.