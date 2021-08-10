Dingell announces $350,375 grant for Dearborn Fire Department

The funds will be used to update and enhance Dearborn Fire Department's response capabilities. File photo

DEARBORN – On Tuesday, U.S. Rep. Debbie Dingell (D-Dearborn) announced that the Dearborn Fire Department will receive a $350,375 regional grant through the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Assistance to Firefighters Grant (AFG) Program.

The grant will be used to provide firefighters with improved National Fire Protection Association compliant tools and equipment as well as new state of the art training programs.

“Our firefighters and first responders put their lives on the line every single day to keep our communities safe,” Dingell said. “This critical funding will ensure that they are well equipped with up to date tools to protect Michigan families and stay safe while on the job. This grant funding is a testament to Chief Murray’s leadership and the strong efforts of the Dearborn Fire Department.”

“This grant will help ensure the safety of our firefighters and our citizens by funding new state of the art training and equipment for the Dearborn Fire Department,” said Fire Chief Joseph Murray. “We are grateful for Congresswoman Dingell’s support in protecting our community.”

The AFG program awards grants directly to fire departments and EMS organizations that are unaffiliated with a hospital to enhance their response capabilities and to more effectively protect the health and safety of the public and emergency response personnel with respect to fire and all other hazards. For more information on the AFG program, visit: fema.gov/grants/preparedness/firefighters/assistance-grants.