FDA plans for COVID vaccine boosters could be ready within weeks

A healthcare worker holds one of the first COVID-19 vaccines delivered in Michigan

WASHINGTON D.C. — While nearly half of all Americans have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, the FDA is reportedly on the verge of administering booster doses.

According to The Wall Street Journal, the FDA is expecting to roll out its booster strategy by early September.

The Biden administration has been pushing for the release of a booster strategy because some of the earliest recipients of the vaccines may see their protection decline.

Research has shown that the FDA-authorized vaccines are still effective against symptomatic COVID-19 for at least six months and data from Pfizer-BioNTech shows its vaccine’s efficacy diminishes about six percent every two months, while Moderna said its vaccines remained 93 percent effective after six months.

Both Pfizer and Moderna have considered the need for boosters, especially with the emergence of the delta variant.

The delta variant has been the cause of a rise in cases, including breakthrough cases, which is when a fully vaccinated person gets infected. Despite this, the CDC said that vaccinated people have largely been spared serious illness as less than 1 percent of breakthrough infections resulted in hospitalizations and deaths.

Pfizer and Moderna are both also seeking full FDA approval for their COVID-19 vaccines and conducting clinical trials on minors to get the vaccines authorized for young children. Both are expected by the end of the year.