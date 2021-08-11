State says there are no plans of reinstating COVID-19 restrictions

LANSING — With COVID-19 cases spiking throughout the state from the Delta variant, the state says there are no plans on reinstating restrictions.

Since last weekend, the state is averaging just over 906 COVID-19 cases per day. There are currently 31 cases of the Delta variant in Wayne County and 356 Delta cases statewide.

With the rise of cases, some hospitals have been sounding the alarm over their staffs’ mounting frustrations.

“In Michigan, the number of cases has jumped 100 and 800 percent in the past two weeks, and hospitalizations statewide are up by about 35 percent,” Dr. Adnan Munkaraha, chief clinical officer at Henry Ford Health System, said. “They are weary and they are really frustrated. They are frustrated because people are refusing the vaccine, and then they are seeing some of these people being admitted to the hospital sick and then some of them dying.”

MDHHS Director Elizabeth Hertel said that despite the rising cases and mounting frustrations, there are no plans to reinstate any COVID-19 restrictions at this time.

“There are no plans to implement any statewide gatherings or masking orders at this time,” she said. “We know right now that the best tool we have to fight COVID is the safe, effective vaccine.”