Dearborn offers physical free activities for students with disabilities

Dearborn parks will be used for the outdoor activities and McCollough-Unis School for indoor activities. Image courtesy: City of Dearborn

DEARBORN – A free physical activity program adapted for youth with disabilities is now being offered to students in Dearborn who are ages 5 to 18 years old.

The Program for Inclusive Physical Exercise and Recreation Strategies (PIPERS) is designed to increase access to opportunities for physical activity among Dearborn youth with intellectual and physical disabilities in order to improve their fitness and health.

PIPERS begins in September and runs through August 2022.

The first PIPERS informational session is scheduled online from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on August 19. To register for the informational session, to register for the PIPERS program, or to sign up to volunteer, visit www.healthydearborn.org/pipers.

A tentative schedule includes t-ball in September, soccer in October, swimming in November and December, basketball in January and February, swimming in March, t-ball in April, soccer in May, and cycling in June – August.

Students will be broken up based on age, so it will be ages 5-8, 9-13, and 14-18.

Physical activities are designed to improve movement skills ability, confidence and desire to be physically active for life (defined as physical literacy) and enhance overall fitness.

Each session will be 90 minutes long. Dearborn parks will be used for the outdoor activities and McCollough-Unis School for indoor activities.

Twelve student interns recruited by the University of Michigan-Dearborn athletic departments are set to serve as coaches for weekly sports classes, following training. They will join program staff in each weekly session to facilitate physical activities and ensure the safety and enjoyment of the children and teens.

In addition to UM-D, partners in the PIPERS program are the city of Dearborn, Dearborn Public Schools, Beaumont Health Center for Exceptional Families, and Blue Hands United.

For more information on the opportunities, contact PIPERS Program Coordinator Tameka Citchen-Spruce at 947-517-7950 or by email at pipersdearborn@gmail.com.