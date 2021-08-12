Dearborn Public Schools looking to fill more than 100 open positions

Dearborn Public Schools

DEARBORN – As the new school year looms right around the corner, the Dearborn Public School District is hiring for many positions throughout the district.

Outside of Detroit, Dearborn Public Schools is one of the largest employers in Wayne County with nearly 2,800 staff members including over 1,000 non-teaching staff, which the district is seeking to hire over 100 people to fill vacant roles.

The job openings include more than 20 openings each for paraprofessionals, food service workers, and custodial staff. Other job openings include bus drivers, child care providers, noon hour supervisors, secretaries, receptionists, carpenters, plumbers, and electricians.

The district is also looking for social responsibility room coordinators and community liaisons, preferably who speak Arabic.

The jobs range from full-time with full health benefits and retirement to just a few hours only on school days with multiple options in between.

In addition to the long list of non-teaching staff, the district is also looking to fill nearly 25 teaching positions ranging from preschool to high school grade levels. Dearborn Public Schools’ starting pay for teachers is the highest in Wayne County for new teachers and the district offers competitive salaries for experienced teachers.

Substitutes are also being sought for many of their positions. All job openings can be found through the district’s online application portal.

Those with questions can call the Human Resources department at 313-827-3002.

“As a district, we are always excited for the start of the new school year,” Maysam Alie-Bazzi, Executive Director of Staff and Student Services, said. “But it also means hiring lots of new staff to help us prepare for the return of students to our buildings. Hopefully, some of the people reading this will join us so we can continue to provide our students the best possible services.”