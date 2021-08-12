Dearborn to expand free GSRP preschool program

Cotter Early Childhood Center

DEARBORN — Dearborn Public Schools is again accepting applications for its Great Start Readiness Program (GSRP) after receiving permission from the state to expand.

The GSRP is a state-funded preschool program that students can participate in at no cost to eligible families.

Dearborn is now adding four additional classrooms, bringing in a total of 64 more students to its GSRP program, and expanding the program to Lowrey and Geer Park schools, bringing the district to a total of 576 GSRP students in classrooms spread across 14 locations.

To be eligible students have to live in the district and need to be turning 4-years-old by Dec. 1. Preference will be given to students who will be 4 by Sept. 1, as they will qualify for kindergarten next year.

The classes are offered at Cotter, Lowrey, Geer Park, Becker, William Ford, Henry Ford, Long, McCollough, McDonald, Oakman, River Oaks, Salina Elementary, Salina Intermediate and Whitmore-Bolles schools and are generally 16 students with two adults and meet for full school days Monday through Thursday.

In addition to students, the district is also looking for additional paraprofessionals who hold a child development associate credential or an associate degree in early childhood.

For more information, parents can call the Cotter Early Childhood Center at 313-827-6150 or visit its website at cotter.dearbornschools.org.