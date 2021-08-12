Dingell, Tlaib announce $154,545 grant for Dearborn Heights Fire Department

Congresswomen Debbie Dingell and Rashida Tlaib

DEARBORN HEIGHTS – Congresswomen Rashida Tlaib and Debbie Dingell announced that the Dearborn Heights Fire Department will receive a regional grant.

The grant will be for $154,545 through the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Assistance to Firefighters Grant (AFG) Program and will be used to purchase a source capture exhaust system (SCES) for the department.

“The brave first responders of the Dearborn Heights Fire Department have always worked tirelessly in their mission to protect our neighbors, but especially went above and beyond this past year amid a global pandemic,” Tlaib said. “I’m overjoyed to see them awarded this funding to bolster their already stellar efforts and thank Congresswoman Dingell for her partnership in effectively serving our communities.”

Dingell said that the funding is critical.

“Our firefighters and first responders put their lives on the line every single day to keep our communities safe,” Dingell said. “This critical funding will ensure that they are well equipped to protect Michigan families and stay safe while on the job. Proud to represent the Dearborn Heights Fire Department alongside Rep. Tlaib – this grant funding is a testament to Chief Brogan’s leadership and the strong efforts of Dearborn Heights firefighters.”

Fire Chief Dave Brogan said that grant funding is crucial for times like this.

“In these challenging economic times, grant funding has been a way for our department to secure critical items that would have otherwise been difficult, if not impossible, to obtain,” he said. “This grant will be used to purchase a source capture exhaust system, which is part of our firefighter safety and wellness program, to capture truck exhaust and vent it out of the station, keeping the building cleaner and our firefighters safe.”

The AFG program awards grants directly to fire departments and EMS organizations that are unaffiliated with a hospital to enhance their response capabilities. More information can be found on FEMA’s website at https://www.fema.gov/grants/preparedness/firefighters/assistance-grants.