Many in Dearborn, surrounding communities, still out of power; dry ice available 1-6 p.m. for Dearborn residents

Photo courtesy: City of Dearborn

DEARBORN – Many Residents in Dearborn continue to be out of power, after strong winds and rain took out infrastructure earlier in the week, causing outages throughout southeast Michigan and surrounding communities.

DTE Energy’s outage map shows massive outages on the west side of town, out into neighboring Dearborn Heights. Blocks around Cherry Hill Street, between Telegraph Road and Military Street have between 500 to 1,500 customers without power. Further west communities like Westland, Garden City, including Dearborn Heights, are seeing the worst of it, with some areas reporting 2,500 or more residents out of power.

The city of Dearborn will be distributing free dry ice from 1-6 p.m. (or until supplies run out) on Friday, Aug. 13 at the loading dock of the Ford Community and Performing Arts Center, 15801 Michigan Avenue.

Proof of residency is required and residents should bring a cooler for safe transport. Depending on the length of the power outage, additional distribution may take place this weekend. Details will be published when available, the city said.

DTE says its teams are targeting to have more than 80 percent of customers restored by the end of Saturday, promising that the majority of outages – around 95 percent – should be restored by the end of Sunday.

The energy company said on its website that more than 1,800 DTE employees and another 1,000 out-of-state linemen have already restored power to 150,000 customers and are working 16-hour shifts to restore power as quickly and safely as possible to those who remain without power. Restoration estimates will be available on DTE’s website as crews assess the damage and are assigned to each outage.

People are asked to report outages or downed power lines on DTE’s website or with the DTE Energy Mobile app. DTE warns people to stay at least 20 feet away from all downed power lines and anything they’re in contact with and consider them energized and dangerous.

For information about keeping food safe to eat during power outages, visit https://www.cdc.gov/foodsafety/food-safety-during-a-power-outage.html