Dearborn man loses more than 100 lbs in the last year

Before and after photo of Sam Ali

DEARBORN — After having COVID-19 last year, Dearborn native Sam Ali and his family feared for his life and that fear led Ali to make some very big life changes.

The 43-year-old Ali said that he has tried many different diets and workout plans before, but none of them were successful.

Ali had tested positive for COVID-19 on July 14, 2020.

“I wanted to live,” he said. “I felt like I was dying and I was afraid that I was going to die. I was hospitalized for two days with COVID-19 and finally got my negative test back on July 27, 2020.”

At 420 lbs, Ali started his journey on August 8, 2020 by working out at Hype Athletics in Dearborn Heights.

“Having a good group of people to workout with really helps,” he said. “It’s helpful because they can help hold you accountable and encouraged. If you want to work out with positive, like-minded people in a positive environment, Hype is definitely the place to go.”

He added that it hasn’t all been just working out.

“I started doing two a day workouts right away, but I also started taking vitamins and supplements. I had a blood panel done to see where exactly I was lacking and focusing on vitamins and supplements in those areas. I also started meal prepping and eating smaller portions and I stopped eating pita bread.”

Sam Jawad, a friend and coach to Ali, said that Ali’s journey is something to be really proud of.

“You have to make yourself feel good from the inside first,” he said. “Balance of health and wealth is important and I think it’s important to not chase a yo-yo diet. Where there is commitment, there is achievement.”

I wanted to live. — Sam Ali

Ali Sayed, owner of Hype Athletics, has been training with Ali since the beginning of his journey.

“It’s really motivational to see his transformation,” he said. “He not only lost a lot of weight, but he gained a lot of strength and confidence. He has more energy and he is happy. Obesity is a severe issue and concern for our country and our community, and diet and health can improve the quality of life. Exercise can provide a lot of support emotionally. And that’s what we try to do at Hype is provide a positive environment with that level of support for everyone.”

Ali said that if he can achieve this weight loss, anyone in the community can.

“My family is really proud of me, my kids were astonished,” he said. “We were all worried that I would die and were basically planning my funeral when I got COVID-19. And now, I’m stronger and feel better than I’ve ever felt in my life.”