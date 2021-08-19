Eric Doeh selected as new CEO to lead state’s largest behavioral health organization

Photo: City of Detroit via WXYZ

DETROIT — The Detroit Wayne Integrated Health Network’s (DWIHN) Board of Directors has named Eric Doeh as the organization’s new CEO.

The DWIHN provides integrated behavioral health services and support to more than 75,000 people in Wayne County. Last year alone the DWIHN served nearly 200,000 individuals throughout the county.

Doeh joined the DWIHN in June 2017 as chief network officer and compliance officer and went on to serve as deputy CEO. The organization said in a release that Doeh will continue overseeing all day-to-day operations in conjunction with his executive leadership team.

He will also continue to oversee the DWIHN’s new Community Crisis Center, the organization’s partnership with the Detroit Police Department and the city of Detroit’s Housing Department Behavioral Health Co-Response Pilot program. The DWIHN provides “Crisis Intervention Team” training to law enforcement agencies in more than 40 Wayne County cities.

Doeh previously served as deputy chief assistant for the U.S. Attorney’s Office, as assistant prosecuting attorney for the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office and as assistant attorney general in the D.C. Office of the Attorney General.

He was also recently appointed by Governor Whitmer to the Mental Health Diversion Council and is a member of the National Council for Behavioral Health, Michigan’s Crisis Intervention Team Stakeholder Committee and the Wayne County Jail Diversion Council.

“I am grateful to the Board for putting their trust in me to continue to lead such an outstanding organization,” Doeh said. “I will continue to do my best to ensure the health and safety of the people who we serve each and every day. My commitment to quality, service, care and transparency in everything we do is my utmost priority.”

The DWIHN said its looking to enhance its services by implementing the new Behavioral Health and Opioid Health Homes and School Success Initiatives programs and the DWIHN’s newly formed partnership with Wayne Health and Ford X’s mobile unit outreach program.

Doeh is a graduate of the University of Michigan and Cleveland-Marshall College of Law. He has served as an adjunct professor at the University of Detroit School of Law and a lecturer at the University of Michigan Law School, Wayne State College of Law and law enforcement agencies in Michigan.

The DWIHN’s Board of Directors CEO Search Committee began a national search for the organization’s new CEO/president in February through the Hunter Group.