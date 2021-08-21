Dearborn Heights continuing to purchase homes in the flood zone

Dearborn Heights flooding, July 16, 2021 Photo: Tom Wencel

DEARBORN HEIGHTS — The city has announced it is nearing the final steps in demolishing another four homes in the flood zone.

The homes are near the Ecorse Creek flood zone, which will soon become green space to help absorb some of the Ecorse Creek’s overflow.

The homes are being purchased with funds provided through the Federal Emergency Management Agency and a Michigan State Police Hazard Mitigation Grant.

The grant provides 75 percent of the structures’ purchase prices, with the city being responsible for the remaining 25 percent.

The project was initiated in 2016, with FEMA and MSP grants totaling nearly $4 million and the intent to purchase and demolish 28 homes. Since then, a total of 16 homes have been purchased and demolished.

The city also recently applied for an additional $2.5 million grant that will facilitate the purchase of another 16 homes along a stretch of Hanover and Currier Streets, which is the area’s most commonly and severely affected by Ecorse Creek flooding.

Mayor Bill Bazzi said that the homeowners’ decisions to enter into a purchase arrangement with the city is strictly voluntary and each home’s offering price is being assessed by independent appraisers and set by FEMA.

“This is just one small step in the process to help reduce the inconvenience, pain and suffering experienced by our residents in this area,” he said. “But I’m confident it will make a positive impact for those who truly want to exercise the opportunity to relocate out of this flood zone.”

Homes are to be demolished within 90 days of the city taking ownership and once demolished, the lots would be turned into structure free “green areas” hosting a variety of natural plant species that will be both unaffected by future flooding and serve as mini detention basins to absorb the flood water.

The city anticipates the approval of the new grant by the end of this year and the purchase of selected homes to be completed by the first quarter of 2022.