FEMA experts hold “Protect Your Property” workshop on rebuilding after flood damage, Aug. 26

Photo: Imad Mohamad/The Arab American News

Federal disaster experts are hosting a workshop on property damage mitigation and recovery after last June’s floods in Dearborn.

Dearborn’s government is encouraging residents and business owners attend the community workshop at 6 – 8 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 26, which promises provide information on how to lessen the impact of future disasters and how to best rebuild “in a safer, stronger, and more resilient way” following the devastating June floods.

The city says The “Protect Your Property” community workshop will be very informal and will be at Studio A inside the Ford Community and Performing Arts Center, 15801 Michigan Ave.

During this event, those affected by the June floods will be able to obtain information from FEMA on how to go through the financial assistance application process. In addition, residents can learn mitigation techniques in order to protect their homes or businesses in the event of future disasters.

The event will begin with brief presentations by subject experts and will be followed by a Q&A-style open forum where attendees may walk from table to table to speak one-on-one with officials from various federal and state agencies. Included officials will be from FEMA, the U.S. Corps of Engineers Emergency Management, the Small Business Association, the National Flood Insurance Program, the Economic Development Administration and more.

Workshop attendees are encouraged to wear face masks and to practice social distancing. Extra masks and hand sanitizer will be available at the sign-in table upon arrival.