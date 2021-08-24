HPS Superintedent: Prepare your child for back-to-school success

Jaleelah Ahmed is the superintendent of Hamtramck Public Schools. Photos: HPS/AFP

Waving summer goodbye is bittersweet, but the new school year is right around the corner and your schools are eager to welcome students back. You may find your family is already in back-to-school-mode, or maybe your children are trying to make summer last as long as possible. Either way, preparing for the school year can be simple.

As Superintendent of Hamtramck Public Schools, I wanted to share best practices for families to get ready:

#1: Establish a routine to make mornings a little easier.

Start going to bed earlier to ensure your student gets a full night’s rest. Sleeping well can significantly improve your child’s school performance and wellbeing. Additionally, I encourage you to set the clock alarm a little earlier. Encourage your children to practice getting up, getting dressed, eating breakfast and brushing their teeth. Challenge your children to not hit the snooze button. This can make all the difference when that alarm goes off on the first day of school. Leave all the scrambling for your scrambled eggs! Breakfast is important because it fuels the body. Make time for it!

#2: Communicate with your children.

Going back to school can be nerve-wracking, especially returning to in-person school after over a year of learning from home. Take some time to check in with your children about their expectations for the upcoming year. Encourage them to communicate their feelings and address their excitement and concerns. A 15-minute conversation daily can make big difference in your children’s experiences during the new year.

#3: Gather back-to-school materials and guidelines in advance.

Be prepared to follow safety protocols. At Hamtramck Public Schools, students and staff are required to wear masks at all schools based on recommendations by local health experts to protect the health of our school community. Want to get your child ready for the safe return to school? The CDC is an excellent resource, as they share instructional videos like, “How to Wear a Mask.”

Help prepare your family by practicing one, two, or all three of these tips. Planning for the school year allows you and your children to enjoy the start of a successful year. Speaking from experience, I know their teachers and school staff are eager to welcome them with open arms.

Hamtramck Public Schools is still open for enrollment. If you’re thinking about enrolling your child, please visit https://bit.ly/3CFrnXK.

– Jaleelah Ahmed is the superintendent of Hamtramck Public Schools