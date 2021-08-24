Wayne County offering COVID-19 vaccine booster shots to immunocompromised residents

WAYNE COUNTY – The Wayne County Health Department has begun administering Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccine booster shots to immunocompromised residents.

Boosters are available at no cost to eligible residents at all Wayne County-sponsored vaccine sites.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has recommended an additional vaccine dose for people with moderately-to-severely compromised immune systems as they are especially vulnerable to COVID-19 because they may not build the same level of immunity as others.

A booster vaccine may help increase the effectiveness of previous COVID-19 vaccine doses, consequently helping to prevent serious illness, hospitalizations, and death among people with compromised immune systems.

“Boosters for immunocompromised residents are another safe and effective tool to help our residents stay safe from COVID-19,” Wayne County Executive Warren C. Evans said. “The best way to end this pandemic is for all eligible residents to get vaccinated and wear masks in public, indoor spaces. Both actions are proven ways to slow the spread of COVID-19.”

It’s recommended that immunocompromised individuals seeking a booster should wait at least 28 days after receiving their second vaccine dose before obtaining a third shot and should get a booster dose of the same vaccine they previously received, however the booster for the Johnson & Johnson vaccine are not approved at this time.

“We encourage residents to consult their doctor or other medical provider about whether they should receive a booster,” said Melita Jordan, Director of the Wayne County Department of Health, Human and Veterans Services. “This booster will help protect immunocompromised individuals from the virus especially as the more contagious Delta variant continues to spread.”

The Pfizer vaccines will be available at the Henry Ford Centennial Library in Dearborn Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. until 7 p.m., Maplewood Community Center in Garden City Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. until 7 p.m., Wayne County Community College Belleville and Taylor campuses Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m., Flat Rock Community Center Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m., and Lincoln Park Community Center Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.

The Moderna booster will be available at Wayne County Community College Harper Woods campus Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Saturdays from 9 a.m. until 4:30 p.m., Schoolcraft College in Livonia on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.

Boosters are also available at many Wayne County health providers, local pharmacies, and major grocery chain stores by appointment and walk-in.

Appointments and arrangements can be made for in-home booster shots for homebound residents can be made by calling 866-610-3885 or text “WAYNE VAX” to 48355.