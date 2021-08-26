Beaumont to open third COVID-19 vaccine dose appointments for immunocompromised patients

DEARBORN — Beaumont Health has announced that it is opening up appointments for immunocompromised patients who want a third COVID-19 vaccine dose.

Beaumont is also encouraging patients who are moderately to severely immunocompromised and have received two doses of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines to get a third dose.

The CDC has recommended that patients who have been receiving active cancer treatment for tumors or cancers of the blood, received an organ transplant and are taking medicine to suppress the immune system, received a stem cell transplant within the last two years or are taking medicine to suppress the immune systems, moderate or severe primary immunodeficiency, such as DiGeorge Syndrome and Wiskott-Aldrich Syndrome, advanced or untreated HIV infection and active treatment with high-dose corticosteroids or other drugs that may suppress the immune response get a third dose of the vaccine.

“Now is the time for the most vulnerable, those who are immunocompromised, to get a third dose of an mRNA COVID-19 vaccine,” said Dr. Matthew Sims, director of infectious disease research at Beaumont Health. “An additional dose could provide more protection from the virus and variants.”

Beaumont also said that patients should get a third dose of the same vaccine as their previous doses and the third dose should be at least 28 days after the second dose.

The Pfizer vaccine will be provided at the Beaumont Service Center in Southfield and Beaumont Hospital in Troy, while the Moderna vaccine will be available at Beaumont Hospital in Dearborn.

There is currently not a booster shot available for those who got the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Beaumont also noted that all employees must be fully vaccinated by Oct. 18.

Patients can sign up for a third dose on Beaumont’s website.