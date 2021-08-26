Emirates allows travelers to Beirut from U.S. and some other countries to bring extra luggage through September

Photo via Shutterstock

DUBAI – Starting Thursday, Aug. 26 through Sept. 30, Emirates airline’s economy class passengers traveling to Beirut from the U.S. and some other countries via Dubai will be eligible to carry an additional piece of luggage totaling 50 lbs.

The additional baggage allowance will help customers pack extra items to support family and friends back home during the severe shortage of food, supplies and medicines occurring in Lebanon.

The airline said customers traveling to Beirut via Dubai from the U.S., Canada, Brazil, Zambia, Angola, Guinea, Senegal, South Africa, Ivory Coast and Ghana will be eligible to carry an additional piece of luggage totaling 23kg, or a little over 50 lbs.

And additional 10 kg baggage allowance will be available on tickets booked in both economy and business class from the UAE, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Lebanon and Australia.

The extra baggage allowance offer in the U.S., Canada and Brazil started Thursday. The airline is currently running a similar offer in South Africa and will start on Aug. 30 in Zambia and Sept. 1 in Guinea, Senegal, Angola, Ivory Coast and Ghana

Customers can avail the additional baggage allowance for travel booked on emirates.com, Emirates sales offices, through travel agents as well as online travel agents. The baggage allowance applies to both inbound and outbound travel from Beirut.

Emirates is no stranger to supporting Lebanon. Last year the airline set up a humanitarian air bridge to send relief in partnership with NGOs on the ground in the wake of the Port of Beirut explosions. More than 160 tons of medical supplies, food, PPE and other essential humanitarian items were delivered.

The airline also provided people around the world the opportunity to donate cash or pledge their Skywards Miles in exchange for cargo capacity on its flights to help those affected in a swift manner.

Emirates has been serving Lebanese skies and communities since 1991. The airline currently operates 16 weekly flights to Beirut utilizing the Boeing 777-300ER. More info on the airline’s baggage policy can be found on its website.