Dearborn police looking for witnesses in Saturday shooting

Photo via iStock

DEARBORN – The Dearborn Police Department is looking for public assistance and witnesses to a shooting incident early Saturday.

Police say that on Saturday, Aug. 28, at approximately 2 a.m., Dearborn officers responded to the 25000 block of Michigan Ave. on a report of a shooting with one person injured.

At the scene, officers found that a 42-year-old male had been shot and sustained non-life threatening injuries. He was conveyed to Beaumont-Oakwood, where he is being treated for his injuries.

Three people were arrested in connection to the shooting and there is no threat to the public. The Dearborn Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance and for any witness to the incident to come forward and speak with investigators.

“Due to the quick actions of our officers, all parties were apprehended quickly,” said Dearborn Police Chief Ronald Haddad. “Our investigators are seeking charges on all involved and will be forwarding a request to the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office”.

Contacts:

TIP LINE: 313-943-3012

CRIMESTOPPERS: 1-800-SPEAK UP