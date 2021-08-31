How to get a Dearborn city calendar

Photo via Flickr

DEARBORN – The city of Dearborn publishes a calendar every year that contains important details about city operations, taxes, public meetings and more.

The city says its 2022 City Calendar will be available for residents’ convenience at city buildings starting in early December 2021. The city will not be taking orders for mailing the 2022 calendars.

Dearborn’s calendar contains the dates for public meetings, tax deadlines, property maintenance tips, city phone numbers and summarized information about the city’s budget. That information is also available on the city’s public Google Calendar on www.cityofdearborn.org

The 2022 Calendar will also be available for viewing, or printing in its entirety or by individual pages, at www.cityofdearborn.org starting in late November 2021.

Calendars will be available at the following locations beginning around Dec. 6:

Dearborn Administrative Center, 16901 Michigan Ave.

Esper Branch Library, 12929 W. Warren

Henry Ford Centennial Library, 16301 Michigan Ave.

Ford Community and Performing Arts Center, 15801 Michigan Ave.

Bryant Branch Library, 22100 Michigan Ave.

Homebound residents or those living in senior livings towers will receive the printed City Calendar directly.

Offering the printed City Calendar at public buildings is a standard practice in most communities that produce one. The city says doing making its calendar available at buildings this year will save taxpayers money by eliminating postage costs and staff hours previously spent processing orders. Staff members will be directed to serving residents in more robust ways.

The theme of the 2022 printed calendar is “Artistic Images” and features paintings of Dearborn scenes created by local artists during a Plein Air contest sponsored by the Dearborn Community Fund and the Padzieski Art Gallery in July 2021.

The French term plein air means “out of doors” and refers to the practice of painting entire pictures while remaining outside. Highlights in the 2022 calendar are paintings of scenes from the South End; Greenfield Village; Ford Field Park; and Fairlane, the Home of Clara and Henry Ford.