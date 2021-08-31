Body of missing Dearborn Heights man found in Lake Erie

U.S. Coast Guard Helicopter

MONROE COUNTY – Rescue crews have located the body of a missing Dearborn Heights man in Lake Erie after searching since he went missing on Sunday, Aug. 29 after leaving the boat he was on to swim in the lake.

The body of the man, who has since been identified as Ghaleb Assaf, 59, of Dearborn Heights, was located in the water near the park.

Monroe County Central Dispatch received a 911 call at approximately 6:44 p.m. on Aug. 29 from a boater on Lake Erie about three quarters of a mile off the shore of Sterling State Park reporting a man on the boat had jumped into the water and did not surface, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

The other occupants on the boat reportedly told deputies that the man, 59-years-old of Dearborn Heights, had left the boat to swim in the lake.

The Frenchtown Township Fire Department was the first to respond and requested the help of the U.S. Coast Guard as well as the Sheriff’s Office Marine Division and Dive Team to aid in the search.

Due to the dangerous lake conditions and severe weather on Sunday night, search teams had to suspend their efforts and resumed on Monday morning.

The incident is still under investigation.