Reminder: FEMA application deadline is Sept. 13

Photo: FEMA/Imad Mohamad

WAYNE COUNTY – FEMA is reminding residents of Wayne County impacted by the June 25-26 severe storms and flooding that the application deadline to receive assistance is Monday, Sept. 13. The deadline is the same for residents of Washtenaw and Wayne counties to get assistance towards damage or losses from the June .

Washtenaw and Wayne counties were designated eligible for FEMA’s Individual Assistance program under the Major Disaster Declaration signed by President Biden on July 15.

FEMA assistance may include grants for temporary housing and emergency home repairs to make homes safe, accessible and secure. FEMA does not duplicate insurance payments. However, residents that don’t have homeowners insurance or are underinsured may receive assistance after insurance claims have been settled.

FEMA reminds those residents that have a homeowners insurance policy, to file an insurance claim before applying to FEMA.

Even if residents reported their damage to another agency or organization, they must still register with FEMA if they want access to federal disaster grants and U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) long-term, low-interest disaster loans.

To apply for assistance:

Visit DisasterAssistance.gov. Online applications must be completed no later than midnight, Eastern Time (ET) on Sept. 13.

Call 800-621-3362 (TTY 800-462-7585). Operators are multilingual and calls are answered 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. ET, seven days a week.

Use the FEMA App.

For the latest information on Michigan’s disaster recovery, visit www.fema.gov/disaster/4607.