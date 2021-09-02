Dearborn trash pickup delayed due to Labor Day

File photo

DEARBORN – The city of Dearborn says residential trash pickup will be delayed by one day and most city buildings will be closed for the upcoming Labor Day holiday on Monday, Sept. 6.

Trash, recycling and yard waste pickup will be delayed by one day for each trash district for the week of Sept. 6 – 11. For example, if a resident’s trash day is on Monday, their area will be serviced on Tuesday. This pattern will continue throughout the rest of the week, ending with the Friday district being serviced on Saturday, Sept. 11

Most city buildings will also be closed for the holiday. This includes the Henry Ford Centennial Library, the Esper Branch Library and the Bryant Branch Library will be closed from Saturday, Sept. 4 – Monday, Sept. 6.

The Dearborn Administrative Center, the Ford Community and Performing Arts Center, the Dearborn Ice Skating Center and the 19th District Court will be closed on Monday, Sept. 6.

City buildings will return to their normal business hours on Tuesday, Sept. 7.

Residents are reminded that Public Service Days are not enforced on weeks during which a holiday disrupts the trash collection schedule.