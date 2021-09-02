Evans appoints Arab American woman to help lead Wayne County’s legal department

Souriana Sue Hammoud. File photo

WAYNE COUNTY – On Thursday, Wayne County announced the appointment of an Arab American woman to a leadership role in its legal department.

On Sept. 2, the Wayne County Commission approved the appointment of Souriana Sue Hammoud to the position of Deputy Corporation Counsel.

Last month, Wayne County Executive Warren C. Evans appointed Hammoud to serve as the County’s number two attorney.

Hammoud, who is the youngest child of the late Haj Taysir and late Hajji Nahla Hammoud, is a self proclaimed career public service attorney.

Prior to joining Wayne County’s law offices, she began her legal career in Detroit’s Law Department, where she practiced for ten years. In 2012, she was hired into Wayne County’s legal offices as an Assistant Corporation Counsel by, then, Corporation Counsel Zenna Faraj ElHasan.

From there Hammoud worked her way through the ranks. She was promoted to Principal Attorney of the Litigation Division 2016 and then became head of the division, serving as its chief since 2019. Hammoud now will join Corporation Counsel James W. Heath in leading the County’s legal department.