ACC receives grant for refugee medical screening

TROY — The Arab American and Chaldean Council (ACC) has received a grant for refugee medical screening.

The ACC is a nonprofit human service organization that serves southeast Michigan.

The grant comes from the Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity (LEO) and will assist in providing comprehensive medical screenings to newly arrived refugees to the United States to ensure communicable diseases of public health importance and other health issues are recognized and treated.

The ACC’s Refugee Health Assessment Program provides the initial health assessment for refugees in Macomb, Oakland and Wayne Counties.

Newly arrived refugees, SIVs, asylees within 90 days of arrival to the U.S. and those on Refugee Medical Assistance (RMA) within eight months of their arrival are eligible for this program.

Under the grant, the ACC will administer immunizations as necessary and make referrals to local health care providers for follow-up, but medical screenings must be initiated within 30 days and be completed no more than 90 days after the refugee’s U.S. arrival.

“ACC is grateful to receive grant funding from the Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity as we continue this important work for those arriving in the U.S.,” said Dr. Haifa Fakhouri, president and CEO of the ACC. “ACC’s licensed medical personnel provide comprehensive health assessments and medical screenings. Especially now, as the pandemic lingers on, it is vital to ensure these newly arrived individuals have proper medical care.”

All new patients will receive age-appropriate exams, which include the review of their written medical history and head-to-toe review of body systems, as well as an evaluation of vision, hearing and dental screening.

Patients will also receive age-appropriate immunizations and laboratory exam services to check for health concerns such as diabetes and anemia, Hepatitis B and Tuberculosis (TB) testing.

The ACC has a multilingual staff that can help provide cultural and linguistically appropriate methods with refugee medical screening.

For more information about the ACC’s programs and services, residents can call 248-559-1990.