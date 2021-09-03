Garden City Hospital partners with Westland to open full-service community healthcare center

Governor Whitmer, Westland Mayor Bill Wild, Garden City Hospital CEO Saju George, Osama Siblani, governing board chairman, and Ahmed Boomrad, board member, cutting the ribbon at the Westland Community Health Center in Westland on Wednesday, Sept. 1. – Photos courtesy of the city of Westland

WESTLAND — Garden City Hospital and the city of Westland have come together to open the Westland Community Health Center.

The Westland Community Health Center is equipped with a state-of-the-art free-standing emergency department, which offers access to care, close to home.

With more than $10 million invested, the center has a spacious, open floor plan emergency room with 14 private rooms, two trauma bays, CT Scans, digital x-rays and a full-service lab.

The emergency department will be operated by staff that has brought Garden City Hospital local and national recognition for clinical expertise and patient safety.

In addition to the emergency department, the health center also houses an outpatient family medicine clinic, physical therapy office and specialty physician offices to offer Westland access to a wide range of medical services in one location.

“Garden City Hospital has been at the heart of our community for more since 1947, working to build trust and improve the health of our community,” said Saju George, chief executive officer at Garden City Hospital. “Providing high-quality, compassionate, comprehensive and cost-effective health care to all those who walk through our doors is not just something we say; it’s what we do. Now with the opening of (the) Westland Community Health Center, we are able to provide better access to high-quality care for our neighbors in the Westland area.”

















“We are thrilled to celebrate the official opening of the Westland Health Center,” Mayor Bill Wild said. “Westland has always enjoyed an incredible working relationship with the team at Garden City Hospital. Our residents will now benefit greatly from having access to emergency medical services right here in our community.”

Osama Siblani, chairman of the board for Garden City Hospital, said that this is a project that started three or four years ago.

“During the pandemic, this was being built and remodeled,” he said. “And that’s why it happened today and why it’s a miracle, because it happened during the pandemic. And while other hospitals keep getting bigger and gobbling each other up, Garden City Hospital believes that the best hospitals are the community hospitals that treat you and treat your neighbors like treating their own family. And from Garden City to Westland and all the surrounding neighborhoods, we are on a mission to serve you like you are our family.”

Governor Whitmer said that the project is phenomenal after the craziness of the past year and a half.

“If you think of the craziness of the last year and a half and the fact that this community and all of these leaders came together to make this happen really is a testament to the fact that when you center your work around partnership and around people, you can get big things done,” she said. “This is a major investment in this community’s health.”

The community health center is located at 35700 Warren Road in Westland. A video of the grand opening event can be seen on the city’s Facebook page.

For more information, residents can call the mayor’s office at 734-467-3200.